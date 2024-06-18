Local talent on show at inaugural Tilligerry Junior Tennis Open tournament



THE cream of Port Stephens’ up and coming tennis talent are primed to feature at this year’s inaugural Tilligerry Junior Tennis Open.

The new tournament will be staged on Saturday July 20 at Tilligerry Tennis Club and is open to all students that train at Foreshore Tennis.

Aspiring tennis juniors that have reached Green and Yellow ball playing standard are eligible to enter.

Foreshore coach Kelly Wildon told News Of The Area that she anticipates up to 50 juniors from Salamander Bay to Newcastle participating at this year’s tournament.

“We already have a host of promising juniors entered for the event including seven year old Aiden Meyerink from Tanilba Bay and top eighteen-year-old prospect Beth Weatherstone from West Wallsend,” revealed Kelly, who has coached several budding juniors from the Port Stephens region.

“They will compete in their respective singles draws and get valuable experience on tournament play,” she said.

“Aiden is now training well on a full size tennis court playing Green Ball while Beth has practiced with us in Stockton for a number of years.”

Kelly said there has never been a better time to pick up a tennis racquet and have a hit.

“Following the amazing deeds of Alex De Minaur at the recent French Open and cementing his place in the ATP top ten we have people talking and watching tennis,” Kelly added.

Australia also can boast the number two ITF world ranked junior girl player in Queensland sensation Emerson Jones.

Kelly believes that local junior tennis players can aspire too.

“Emerson is doing great at ITF level and travelling the world playing top junior tournaments with success at just fifteen years of age,” she quipped.

Foreshore Tennis will also host the annual Todd Woodbridge Cup for local schools on Monday August 12 at Tilligerry Tennis Club.

By Chris KARAS