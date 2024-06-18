Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



9th JUNE

Saturday golfers finally got back out on the course in cool, windy conditions this week. It was the June Monthly Medal Stroke Round, and 31 ladies took part, including visitors from Dungog and District Golf Club, Club Taree and Wyong Golf Club.

Results for Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Round June 9th 2024

A Grade:1st Annie Benton 72 (best score of the day); 2nd Denise Sainty 74 C/B; 3rd Deb Matheson 74

B Grade: 1st Carol Maher 74; 2nd Angela Clipperton 78 C/B; 3rd Nicole Osmond (Dungog) 78

Place Getters (76-79): Sue Kovacs, Jackie Rees, Gaye Gillard, Helen Haynes, Sue Campton, Jody Pezet and Evelyn Potts.

Gross Winners: A Grade – Helen Haynes 86; B Grade – Carol Maher 106

NTP Hole 10: Kathy Griffiths

As the in-form Annie Benton had already won the Tuesday Monthly Medal for June, Saturday’s A Grade medal goes to today’s runner up, Denise Sainty.

Tuesday June 11th Ladies 18 Hole

Today’s event was Round 1 of the Ladies Foursomes, with 52 competitors. Foursomes is a golf format where a pair of golfers form a team and play a single ball between them. They take alternate shots with this ball, having decided which player will tee off from the even numbered holes, and which on the odd numbered holes. The team’s handicap is half of the two players’ combined handicap. It’s fast and fun, and there were lots of stories of how a player’s partner made life interesting by hitting the ball into unusual places! But that wasn’t the case for our top team today, who had a very convincing win, 5 shots ahead of the field.

Results for Round 1 Foursomes Championship June 11th 2024

1st: Sue Campton and Maxine Mitchell on 68 (best nett score of the day); 2nd Kathy Griffiths and Marguerite Miller 73; 3rd Trish Sattler and Dawn Wiggins 74 C/B

Place Getters (74 – 76.5): Denise Sainty & Annie Benton, Elsa Jones & Donna O’Brien, Jeanette Patfield & Debbie Andrews, Marie Pegram & Carol Wiggins, Ann Morris & Cheryl Foster, and Gaye Gillard & Deb Matheson.

Gross Results: Denise Sainty and Annie Benton 88; Sue Campton and Maxine Mitchell 93; Gaye Gillard and Deb Matheson 93.

Well played everyone! Round 2 of the Foursomes Championships will be played next week, and will be a seeded event.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Stableford

There was a great field today, with 14 ladies teeing off in pleasant conditions. The competition was hot at the top of the leaderboard, with some good scores carded.

Results: 1st Rhonda Dorman on 18; 2nd Jeanette Kemp on 17; 3rd Sylvia Bolden on 15 C/B

Place Getters: Ann Browning, Jo Buttrey, and Annie Scott.

Thursday Lady Veterans Competition

There were beanies and puffer jackets all round today, as 56 hardy ladies teed off in very cold, windy conditions. The extra layers of warm clothes made swinging the clubs a little more challenging than usual, and navigating the debris after yesterday’s gale led to some unpredictable results.

Results for Lady Veterans 9 Hole Nett Competition June 13th 2024

1st Marg Bonney on 2 C/B; 2nd Ann Browning 2 C/B; 3rd Robyn Richardson 2 C/B; 4th Viv Ballinger 5 C/B; 6th Heather McGuinn 5 C/B

NTP 3rd Hole: Div 1 Trish Collins; Div 2 Deb Dummett; Div 3 Lyn Blake

15th Hole: Div 1 Annie Benton; Div 2 Dawn Gough; Div 3 Anne O’Brien

Chip In: Di Rumble Dickson took the honours today on the 17th, with a chip in for a par 4. She used her 7 iron from 30 metres out, but didn’t see the ball roll in from her stance down the hill. Luckily her teammates witnessed the ball drop cleanly into the hole, with a lot of wild cheering letting her know she was in – well played Di!

Guess Who? (Don’t Sue) Which of our ladies set a new (but dubious) PB today on the 2nd hole. It was bunker to bunker over the green and back a few times before she lost her nerve, and putted her way all the way around the bunkers and out of danger for a grand total of 19! Glad to see her laugh about it, then go on to finish in the winners’ circle. Perseverance pays off!

By Dianne BOWES