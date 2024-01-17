Local talent to take the stage in Boambee



A DOUBLE dose of live musical talent will hit the stage at Boambee on Sunday 28 January from 11am to 3pm as part of Vitality Bloom nursery’s Music Mania series.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Bob Crain will play a mix of his original tunes and a few choice covers, while thirteen-year-old Orara High School student Dylan Wigley will entertain with his keyboard and vocal stylings.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Originally from the USA, Crain relocated to the Coffs Coast in 2023 from Melbourne and describes himself as a songwriter first and foremost.

With three released CDs and years on the gigging trail, he has plenty of material to choose from for next Saturday’s gig.

“My songs are a mixture of passion, inspiration and experience,” Crain told News Of The Area.

“It’s entertainment for young and old,” he said.

The elder songsman is chuffed to have young Dylan Wigley joining the Music Mania gig.

“Dylan has an array of songs across many genres and eras and is an absolute joy to listen to.”

“The organisers are proud and excited to get this talented young fellow in front of more people and are sure he’s a musician we’ll be hearing a lot more from in the future.”

Dylan will play a broad range of songs which span the generations.

“I am so looking forward to playing at Music Mania,” he told News Of The Area.

“I’m a big fan of music from the 1960s such as Ben E. King, The Beatles and Bill Withers up to the present day.

“Although I do like Cab Calloway’s Minnie the Moocher from the 1930s.

“I’ve been trying to learn at least one new song every week, and at the moment, I’m learning Angels by Robbie Williams.

“I love performing in front of a live audience, there’s something special about live music, it fills me with energy and I love having a chat with the other musos and the audience afterwards,” he said.

Music Mania live gigs will continue on the last Sunday of every month from 11am to 3pm in 2024 at Garden Mania Lifestyle Centre at 19 Lindsey’s Road, Boambee.

By Andrea FERRARI

