Lot 2339-2340 Ulmarra Crescent, North Arm Cove is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

Lot 2339-2340 Ulmarra Crescent, North Arm Cove

Price: $65,000

EASILY accessible and out of the way is the perfectly set up family getaway camp-ground.

The land is cleared, large and level and is a rare opportunity to purchase two lots side by side.

Enjoy the serenity of being surrounded by natural bush land and waterways with your own 1130sqm (approximately) parcel of land.

Currently zoned RU2 Rural and known locally as non-urban, which means that although you are unable to build on it, the block is a perfect piece of land for your private holidaying in the years to come.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.