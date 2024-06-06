Macksville Country Club Golf



IN CAMELOT it only rains at night.

Not so in Macksville where Saturday’s golf was washed out.

Lorraine King and Carmel Freudenstein organised a Bowel Cancer fundraising day on Friday sponsored by BMW Flooring Nambucca and it was played in ideal conditions.

42 players from Nambucca Heads to Taree supported this Stableford event.

Winner overall and in the ladies section was Jo Stinson, with Graham Everett having his second win for the week, the best of the men.

On Wednesday the 5 person ladies pennant team played Nambucca Heads.

This resulted in a draw – two wins each and a tied game.

Tuesday’s ladies Stableford competition was won by the consistently improving Jessica Lambert with Kerrie Jackson runner up.

The Mid Week Competition was won by Graham Everett with Tony Grebert runner up and ball winners Steve Ellis, Neil Cunneen and Phil Bambury not far behind.

By Max TURNER