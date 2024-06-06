Macksville Sea Eagles win two from four at Sawtell



THE Macksville Sea Eagles left the Nambucca Valley for the first time in season 2024 last weekend, travelling north to Rex Hardaker Oval to take on the Sawtell Panthers in all four grades.

The Macksville Under 18s remain undefeated this season after a convincing win on a damp and slippery pitch.

The final score was 30-12 with two tries to Cohen Welsh, one each to Riley Hancock, Beau Harper, Ben Ennis and Alfie Walsh.

Rielly Laverty kicked three goals.

The highlight of the match was a great play by replacement Rodrick Darcy.

With four defenders on him close to the try line, Rodrick managed to free one arm to get an offload away on the last tackle which led to a try moments later.

The strength and game awareness that Rodrick showed was only matched by his enthusiasm.

The Women’s Tackle game was always going to be a great contest with both teams coming in undefeated to start the season.

The Macksville squad knew they were going to be up against it with several players unavailable and coming up against last season Women’s Group 3 premiers.

It was a tight contest that was closer than the score line suggested with Sawtell getting a 16-6 win.

Chiara Blair was the only try scorer for Macksville, with one goal to Jill Lihou.

In the Reserve Grade the visitors had a huge win over the Panthers, taking out the game and keeping the home side scoreless 46-0.

Two tries went to Daniel Donovan, with one each to Andrew Welsh, Tyler Heke, Tommy Martin, Kurt Stennett, David Lindsay and Jai Whaddy.

Cameron Cohen kicked seven goals.

It was a strong performance from the Reserve grade side who remain undefeated with a plus-97 point difference in for and against.

In First Grade the Sea Eagles started well, scoring off their first set, but it was an uphill battle from then on.

The Panthers’ big forwards made plenty of metres for the halves and backs to find space out wide.

Macksville trailed 30-6 at halftime and went down 52-10 against an in-form Sawtell side.

Try scorers for Macksville were Brodie Bartlett and Ryan Atkins, with Stephen Blair kicking one goal.

This Sunday the Sea Eagles travel to Woolgoolga to play a catch up game that was washed out in Round Four.

By Mick BIRTLES and Nigel WILBOW