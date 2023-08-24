Macksville Country Club Golf

ON Saturday the Paul and Trevor Latham’s sponsored Stroke event was played in conjunction with the final round of the 2023 Championships.

After winning 35 Championships Allan Clarke didn’t disappoint by leading all the way to win his 36th.

This is an achievement not, or rarely, matched anywhere in any sport.

In B grade Jeff Gore was untroubled, leading all the way while Brian King, like the tortoise in the nursery rhyme, had a steady final round to come from fourth to win C grade.

Winner of the Stroke event was Dane Luffman who had a Net 72 to pip Matt Ward by one stroke.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Brad Fortescue (A), and Murray Spear (B) with no C graders able to hit the green.

In the ladies final of their Foursome Desma Hughes and Cheryl Laird had a win over Carmel Freudenstein and Jo Montague.

Greg Hogan saying he went “alright” was enough to see him win from a good field in the Mid Week Competition.

By Max TURNER