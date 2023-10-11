Macksville Country Club Golf

ONE poor shot in a stroke event can be the difference between a “good” round and a “don’t ask” result.

The Trisley Betta Electrical sponsored Medal and Spoon event on the modified 3×6 hole competition saw Gary Clarke maintain consistency throughout to win the Medal with Club Captain Brad Fortescue winning the Spoon.

Wind played its part with Brad Fortescue the only straight shooter to hit the green and claim nearest the pin.

Lorraine King returned to the winners list in the ladies competition with Desma Hughes finishing runner up.

In the Mid Week Competition both Greg Hogan and runner up Jeff Gore have been playing consistently for weeks.

This mixed competition, which can be played on any day, has been attracting good field .

Graham Vincent won the Chook Run with Darren Pike runner up.

Blaming the wind there was no nearest the pin.

By Max TURNER