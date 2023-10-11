Nambucca Nippers Get Season Off to a Great Start

DAY one of the Nippers Season for 2023 was well attended at the Nambucca Heads Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), with around 85 youngsters turning up at Main Beach on Sunday morning.

Nippers President Darren Alder told News Of The Area, “We are aiming at around 100 Nippers registered for the season and I reckon the cloudy conditions early in the day kept a few away.”

The Nambucca Heads SLSC holds a special place in the history of surf lifesaving in Australia as it is the birthplace of junior surf lifesaving and the numbers of Nippers the club attracts is very good in comparison to clubs located in larger population centres.

In honour of one of the men who started the Nippers movement, there is an inter club competition with the Scotts Head SLSC known as the Noel Crocker Memorial Cup held each year.

President of the Nambucca Heads SLSC, Aaron Honeysett added, “Strong numbers in our Nippers helps in the long run with having Surf Life Savers to man our patrols therefore making our beaches safer.”

Darren Alder emphasised that Nippers is great for teaching kids surf safety and strongly recommends that those who have recently moved to the area who may not have experience with beach conditions should consider getting involved.

As of 1 October the Nambucca Heads SLSC began their patrols each Sunday on Main Beach with the frequency of patrols increasing on long weekends and school holidays.

“We very fortunate to have this great beach and surf lifesaving club in our town and we welcome those who can come join the club and help in any way they can to keep us going into the future,” Aaron Honeysett concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES