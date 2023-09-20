Marchant wonder goal wins North Coast’s Grand Final place

LOKI Marchant’s explosive strike in the dying moments of the match propelled North Coast Football under 18s into the Grand Final of the Premier Youth League.

The game against the formidable Lambton Jaffas, a Newcastle powerhouse, seemed destined for a penalty shootout until Marchant’s dramatic finish.

Standing on the sidelines at Newcastle’s Cook Square Park, North Coast Technical Director Greg Brown shared his perspective on the heated contest.

“North Coast under 18s played Lambton Jaffas in the heat at Cook Square park on Saturday,” he said.

“They got in front after half time with a well constructed goal by Haileab Cambell who went down the wing in his usual style and sent a tremendous cross to Kai Veneziano who finished from close range.

“Lambton, who looked dangerous from corners and set plays, scored from a free kick just outside the penalty area that was crossed and headed home from close range.

“It looked set for a penalty shoot out, before Loki Marchant scored a tremendous goal on the turn from just outside the box, with only a couple of minutes remaining,” said the former Socceroo.

The under 18s head back to Newcastle on Sunday 24 September for the Grand Final which kicks off at 2:30pm.

“This sets them up with surprise Grand Final opponents Maitland who beat Newcastle Olympic in the other semi-final.

“Both the under 15s and under 18s now play Maitland in next week’s Grand Final, the Under 15s kick off at 12:30 pm and the 18s two hours later,” Brown said.

By David WIGLEY