McMullen’s young guns shine as North Coast Football U15s secure Grand Final berth

THE North Coast Football under 15s secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Broadmeadow Magic to set up a Grand Final showdown in the Premier Youth League in Newcastle.

After a sluggish start to the season, Phil McMullen’s young men have improved as the season has progressed and have hit top form when it matters most.

North Coast Football Technical Director Greg Brown provided insights into how the match unfolded in Newcastle.

“The under 15’s continued their amazing unbeaten run of 17 games, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Broadmeadow Magic,” said the former Socceroo.

“Will Eams got the team in front early in the second half and Charlie Wood finished them off with a well taken penalty closer to full time.

“NCF controlled the pace of the game, allowing Magic some of the ball in their own half and then closing them down once they got into NCF territory.

“It was a hot day and both teams tired towards the end of the game, but NCF always looked in control,” Brown said.

But the former Matildas coach wasn’t sitting on his laurels and quickly turned his attention to the big job ahead.

“They play Maitland this weekend in the Grand Final and then the following week Valentine FC in the Cup Final.

“If they win both it will be a magnificent effort after a poor start to the season,” Brown said.

By David WIGLEY