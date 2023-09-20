Maddie McTernan’s trials and triumphs in the pool

FORMER Coffs Harbour paralympic swimming champion Madeleine McTernan suffered another medical episode at last week’s 2023 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships.

This came one month after McTernan suffered a cardiac arrhythmia attack at the women’s S14 200m freestyle final at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

McTernan’s father and team manager Paul told News Of The Area, “On day one and in her first race in the women’s multiclass 400m freestyle qualifying event, Maddie collapsed on the pool deck after she had just swum the fastest qualifying time in the heat.

“The event doctor, a cardiac consultant, conducted tests on her, and advised that Maddie had got herself worked up and pushed too hard in the event.”

All McTernan wanted to do was continue to race.

The events doctor cleared her on the proviso that if she had another medical episode in the women’s 200m freestyle, which was 15 minutes away, he was going to recommend that she did not compete any further in the competition, and that she needed to contact her cardiologist on her return to Queensland, for ongoing monitoring.

“Typical of her resilience, 20 minutes later McTernan dominated the women’s multiclass 200m freestyle, qualifying with the fastest time for the final.”

A quick visit to the doctor and he gave her the green light to continue, with monitoring.

That evening she bounced back to lead the finals from start to finish to win and claim both gold medals in the women’s multiclass 400m and 200m freestyle finals.

After the finals the doctor was happy and said she was fit to continue in the meet.

Day 2’s night finals were action-packed.

The women’s 50m freestyle multiclass final saw Maddie McTernan and NSW paralympic silver medallist Taylor Corry race their hearts out with Corry breaking the world record to beat McTernan for the gold medal in a time of 27.54 with McTernan claiming silver and a PB in a time of 27.78.

NSW swimmer Yasmine Bella Younes took the bronze medal in 28.97.

Then came McTernan’s main event, the women’s 100m Backstroke final.

With McTernan’s success in the qualifying heats, she was the favourite to win.

Taylor Corry once again pushing all the way, but McTernan finally claimed the lead in the final lap to power home and win the gold medal in a time of 1:08.76 with NSW Taylor Corry claiming silver in 1:09.64 with QLD swimmer Montana Atkinson claiming the bronze medal in 1:13.77.

Maddie McTernan told NOTA, “I was so glad, I recovered quickly from my 400m freestyle race.

“I know I pushed too hard and felt sick straight after that race.

“Having had a medical incident in the UK last month at the world champs, the event doctor wanted to conduct some tests, which I passed.

“I am so glad to win three gold medals in 400m, 200m freestyle finals, gold in the women’s 100m backstroke final and a silver medal in the women’s 50m freestyle final, and achieving two PBs at this meet.”

McTernan is now focused over the next ten months on her heavy training schedule for the leadup to the 2024 Paris selection trials in June next year.

Congratulations on a massive effort from 14-year-old Coffs Harbour swimmer Rose-Anna Herden, who competed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, and also the 100m breaststroke.

Achieving several PBs, Rose-Anna is an up-and-comer in para-swimming for both the Coffs Harbour swim club and Swimming NSW.

By Andrea FERRARI