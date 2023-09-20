Urunga Hockey Club and Beaches Hockey Club win grand finals

URUNGA Hockey Club and Beaches Hockey Club have been the big winners during the grand final day of Hockey Coffs Coast’s 2023 season.

The Urunga Thunda had a 2-1 victory against the Beaches Mackerels to win the Men’s Division 1 grand final.

Urunga Hockey Club won both men’s titles, taking out the Men’s Division 2 grand final as the Urunga Cyclones triumphed 4-0 against the Beaches Coast Hotel Camels.

Beaches Hockey Club took out the Women’s Division 1 title, as the Beaches Seahorses won a 2-1 thriller in extra time against the Bellingen Magpies.

Beaches Seahorses player Hayley Fischer rose to the occasion scoring the winning goal in sudden-death extra time.

The Beaches Seahorses successfully defended the women’s title they won in 2022.

Beaches Hockey Club president Jonathan Williams gave his thoughts on who were the best players of the grand final.

“There was no official ‘player of the match’ awards but the best on ground were Maia Adamson and Breah Fischer (Beaches), and Evie Laverty (Bellingen),” he said.

Bellingen Braves won the Women’s Division 2 grand final beating the Beaches Sea Dragons in a penalty shootout.

