Group 2 Rugby League season award winners

TOOHEYS New Group 2 Rugby League has recognised its best players and league leaders.

Former NRL player Tyronne Roberts-Davis of the Nambucca Heads Roosters was awarded the best and fairest of the first grade competition.

Woolgoolga Seahorses premiership winners Tyler Murden and Sione Fangupo were first grade’s top point scorer and try scorer respectively.

Macksville Sea Eagles player David Lindsay was the reserve grade best and fairest, with Woolgoolga Seahorses player Reagan Scheuermann and Coffs Harbour Comets’ Cody Seccombe finishing runners up.

Toby Batten of the Nambucca Heads Roosters was awarded best and fairest of the Under 18s competition.

Logan Lacey of the Coffs Harbour Comets was the top point scorer of the Under 18s.

Macksville Sea Eagles player Jill Lihou was best and fairest of the League Tag competition, with Angela Barr of the Coffs Harbour Comets runner up.

Emma Williams from the Woolgoolga Seahorses was the joint leading try scorer.

The Macksville Sea Eagles were awarded the Bowen Family Trophy for winning the Club Championship.

It was the second year in a row the Sea Eagles have won the Club Championship, which is the accumulation of the total points from all four competitions.

By Aiden BURGESS