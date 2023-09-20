Boambee Eagles soar to new heights

THE Boambee Eagles soared to new heights as they wrapped up the season with a grand final victory capping off a stellar season as both Champions and Premiers.

In a hard fought Women’s 1st Division grand final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the Eagles emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win over 2022 Champions Urunga Raiders.

The defining moment of the match arrived when Golden Boot winner Kylie McDonald coolly converted a penalty kick with a precision side-footed strike into the bottom left corner of the net.

Boambee’s astute coach, Neil Witherdin, provided insights into a game that hinged on small margins.

“In a tightly fought grand final where dogged last ditch defending was the feature of the game.

“At full time all that separated the Boambee Eagles and the Urunga Raiders was a clinically taken penalty by the Eagles striker Kylie McDonald giving the Eagles a 1-0 victory,” Witherdin said.

It was a sweet victory for the Eagles who narrowly lost to Urunga on penalties last year after the teams could not be separated after extra time in a match that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Boambee and Urunga’s healthy rivalry has taken the women’s game to new heights across the region and helped fuel the growth of women’s football.

“Over the last five years these two teams have created their own dynasty with virtually nothing separating them season after season.

“Congratulations to Mariar and the Urunga girls for a great year and special wishes to their captain Jess Snow who sustained a serious injury (dislocated shoulder) making a brilliant save.

“But this year it was the Eagles who eventually came out on top losing only one from twenty two games played.

“Well done Eagles, it was a special victory, maybe the most special of them all,” reflected Witherdin.

By David WIGLEY