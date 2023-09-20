Sawtell and Coffs to meet in Coffs baseball grand final

THE COFFS Harbour Baseball Association’s finals series is in full swing with this season’s grand final to be decided on Saturday afternoon at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

The Sawtell Dodgers take on the Coffs Harbour All Stars for the ultimate prize.

The All Stars earnt their place in the season decider with a 7-1 win against the Woolgoolga Blue Sox in their preliminary final.

The All Stars started strongly with three runs in the opening inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Strong pitching and fielding saw the All Stars shut down the Blue Sox attack.

Another three-run innings later in the match sealed the grand final berth for the All Stars.

All Stars player-coach Jason Bromell highlighted the importance of his team’s strong start.

“Any time you can get the foot on the throat is a good start, and we’ve played these guys a bunch of times and anytime we get on top of them early you see their heads go down a bit, but it lifts us as well,” he said.

“We’ve got our gun on the mound, Sam Langler, when he is pitching, we get pretty confident behind him.”

Bromell was looking forward to another close contest against Sawtell, in a rematch of last season’s grand final which the All Stars won.

“We’ve actually had a few really close games against the Dodgers across the years,” he said.

“We love playing the Dodgers as it’s always a competitive game.”

The grand final is a nine innings game and gets underway at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

By Aiden BURGESS