More medals for Emerald Beach para runner Kyle McIntosh

EMERALD BEACH runner Kyle McIntosh is on a winning streak.

The Para sportsman has a fresh couple of medals to his name, bettering his time and placing on last year’s performance in national and Mid North Coast runs.

Competing in the T20 Para classification at the Australian Cross Country Championships in Canberra on Saturday 26 August, Kyle won the Australian Open Men’s Para 3km in a time of 9.44.

It was a step-up for Kyle who placed third in last year’s Cross Country race held in Adelaide.

This year’s time of 9:44 was well ahead of his last year’s 11:04 in the mud, stated NSW Athletics.

He represented NSW and the Woolgoolga Athletics Club at this event.

Kyle also won the 5km event at the Coffs Running Festival on the weekend, 9-10 September.

Kyle puts his improved performance down to guided training and he attends The Physio Movement TPM – Physiotherapy Woolgoolga.

“I’m supported by TPM at Woolgoolga, working on strength and conditioning,” Kyle told News Of The Area.

“My recent results are down to my training schedule provided by my coach Andrew Rowlings.”

“I have a desire to continually improve each time I compete.

“I love competing at the highest level at both national and international events,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI