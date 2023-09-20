Swimming North Coast members compete at Australian Championships

SWIMMING North Coast members have taken on Australia’s finest at the Australian Short Course Championships in Sydney.

The prestigious event was held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, with swimmers entered from most states of Australia and with five overseas federations as well.

These events were open and only age finals for selected ages in the able-bodied section.

Swimming North Coast swimmers were from Macksville and Coffs Harbour, and competed in the Multi Class events.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles highlighted the achievements of two members.

“The most outstanding was Ethan Blockey from Macksville,” she said.

“Ethan swims in the S14 class, and he won an equal third place in the 200m Medley.

“His other placings were fourth in the 50m backstroke, sixth in the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke, also with eighth in the 100m butterfly, ninth in the 50m butterfly, and to round it off with tenth in the 50m freestyle.

“He was also first reserve for the 100m freestyle but did not get a swim – very pleasing results.

“The other swimmer was Rose-Anna Herden from Coffs Harbour, who swims in the S19 class.

“She was placed fourteenth in the 200m freestyle, fifteenth in the 100m freestyle, and sixteenth in the 100m breaststroke.

“This event was hard enough to qualify for without the outstanding placings.”

By Aiden BURGESS