Marine Rescue NSW crews kept busy in March



MARINE Rescue NSW volunteers across the state’s 46 units completed 425 rescue missions in March, returning 920 boaters to shore.

In Port Stephens, 30 rescues were completed last month.



The state-wide number of rescue missions in March was down slightly from 478 in February.

Disabled vessels accounted for 300 of the rescue missions with 37 percent caused by engine failure.

Marine Rescue NSW acting Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said many of these incidents were preventable.

“It’s vitally important that boaters keep their vessel properly serviced and always carry enough fuel for their journey,” he said.

There was a sixteen percent increase in the number of boaters Logging On with Marine Rescue NSW.

“It’s wonderful to see that boaters are using Marine Rescue’s Log On and Log Off service with 7,677 Logging On last month compared to 6,635 in February,” Mr Schott said.

Boaters can Log On and Log Off via VHF Channel 16 or by using the free Marine Rescue NSW app.

The acting Deputy Commissioner said Marine Rescue NSW answered 23,873 radio calls in March.

“Radio calls were up by just over 2,300 in March compared to February.

“Volunteers at the Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre managed the majority of those calls and do an excellent job in helping keep boaters safe on NSW waterways,” Mr Schott said.

The radio calls included seven Mayday calls where lives were in imminent danger and twelve Pan Pans, when boaters were in an urgent but not life-threatening situation.

Lake Macquarie was for the third consecutive month this year the busiest unit in the state with 65 rescue missions while Botany Port Hacking conducted 31 and Port Stephens 30.

“With the Easter long weekend almost here and the boating season running until Anzac Day we are urging boaters to make sure they prepare for their voyage and monitor conditions to avoid getting into trouble on the water.

“Our volunteers are ready to assist 24/7 and I commend them for their skill, bravery and dedication in saving lives on the water and helping to keep our waterways safer,” Mr Schott said.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to supporting local communities and keeping boaters safe.

For more information, please call Travis Winks MRNSW Media and Publications Manager on 0419 126 891.