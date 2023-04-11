Future Maker Awards announced by Newcastle Permanent

NEWCASTLE Permanent last week announced its Future Maker Awards, celebrating people in the community who are making a real difference, with a total of $5,000 in prizes on offer.

Nominations for the Future Maker Awards are open to everyone in New South Wales across the categories of Community, Sport, Business, Research, and Innovation.



The winner in each category will take home $1,000 from Newcastle Permanent.

Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens said the program honours people in Business, Community, Sport, Innovation, and Research who are leading the way when it comes to changing the community for the better, and their stories inspire us all.

“The Future Maker Awards are a chance for local individuals who go above and beyond for their communities to receive the recognition they deserve,” Mr Juergens said.

“As a customer-owned bank, we love giving back to our local community and no matter how big or small their contribution, we want to know about people in the community who are making a difference; the ones who put a smile on people’s faces for the work that they do.

“Anyone can nominate a Future Maker and we encourage the community to put forward people that inspire them the most and contribute to the success and wellbeing of their community.”

As for who is eligible, nominations for Future Makers are open to anyone who is making a difference.

From a cafe owner, who offers exceptional service each morning and provides employment for local youth, to a local mum dedicating her life to help victims of domestic violence, to a local football player who’s passionate about sharing new techniques with schools in the area.

Or even an up and coming researcher who’s making headway in their area of expertise.

The awards are part of Newcastle Permanent’s 120 birthday celebrations, with the milestone anniversary providing the perfect opportunity to celebrate our ongoing commitment to our local communities and regions.

Nominations for the Future Makers Awards opened 5 April, and close 5 May, with winners to be announced in July.

To nominate a Future Maker, please complete the online form: https://newcastlepermanentcx.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0Dp0963qmzwv8Vw