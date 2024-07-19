Marine Rescue Woolgoolga crew assists stranded boaters off North Solitary Island



VOLUNTEERS from Marine Rescue Woolgoolga have assisted three people stranded at Anemone Bay, North Solitary Island after their 5.3 metre vessel succumbed to a flat battery last Friday.

Volunteer radio operators at Marine Rescue Wooli took a call for assistance from a skipper who could not restart his boat twelve kilometres from the mainland.



Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Rodney Page said a volunteer crew was assembled and rescue vessel Woolgoolga 30 deployed for the 24 kilometre mission to Anemone Bay.

“WO 30 hit the water just after 10am and reached the disabled vessel within 30 minutes.

“Our crew checked on the welfare of the three persons on board before providing them with a jump starter pack.

“The north easterly swell made it challenging to manoeuvre beside the disabled vessel but our crew did a wonderful job.

“Thankfully the skipper of the disabled vessel was able to restart the engine and WO 30 escorted them safely back to Arrawarra Beach.

“We remind all boaters to check their battery and engine before heading out and despite this skipper having done all his checks before departure, sometimes things fail at sea and this was the case today.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.

