Medowie Christmas Carnival returns on 7 December



THE much-anticipated Medowie Christmas Carnival returns on Saturday 7 December, bringing the community together for a magical holiday celebration.



Organisers Rotary Medowie-Williamtown are looking forward to welcoming big crowds after a successful event in 2023.

“We’ve got only the best entertainment, rides, food trucks and market stalls coming this year,” organisers said.

“The Medowie-Williamtown Rotary Christmas Carnival will feature a range of children’s rides and amusements, carefully curated artisan market stalls, gourmet food vendors, live music and entertainment, as well as activities involving local schools, sport/dance/community groups, local businesses, Christmas carols, Santa and much more!”

Entry to Medowie Christmas Carnival is free courtesy of major sponsors Curtis and Blair, The Media Park, Lavender Plan Management, Port Stephens Council, Hit 106.9, NBN News, and News Of The Area.

The Medowie Christmas Carnival is on Saturday 7 December 2023 from 3.00pm to 8.00 pm at the Ferodale Sports

Complex, Ferodale Road.

