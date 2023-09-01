Meet Matt, the man riding 1000 km in seven days for RUOK

GOLD Coast man Matt Hockings is passionate about shining a light on mental health and suicide prevention and to prove it, he is riding a bicycle 1000 km along the East Coast in seven days to raise awareness about mental health challenges in the community.

Matt’s RUOK Ride sets off from the Gold Coast on Friday 8 September and on his way to Newcastle and the Hunter Valley, will visit Ritchies IGA at the Nambucca Plaza for a sausage sizzle on Sunday 10 September.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“RUOK Day is Thursday 14 September and this year I’m calling on everyone to ask ‘RUOK?’.

“No qualifications are needed, because we are capable of supporting each other, of listening and being there for those that need it.

“You only need the guts to start the conversation,” Matt Hockings told News Of The Area.

Matt is a father, husband and friend who is intending to ride his bike from his home to various Ritchies stores, including the Nambucca Heads store, where he will hand out RUOK wristbands while proudly endorsing the RUOK movement, highlighting the importance of good mental health, challenging the stigma and starting the conversation.

“My Bike Ride this year is something I want to do myself, for myself and for the ones I love so I am using my own annual leave, my own equipment and my own sheer determination,” Matt added.

Matt is hopeful this ride can help break down the stigma around mental health struggles and encourage the acceptance and discussion around mental health in both the workplace and our everyday lives.

The ride will be conducted unassisted and in daylight hours.

Matt will try to connect with township community Facebook pages to let people know and hopefully look out for him, both for the purpose of the ride as well for his safety.

The Lions Club of Nambucca Heads have jumped on board in support of Matt and are cooking the sausage sizzle on Sunday 10 September.

All money raised will be donated to RUOK.

To meet Matt in person and show support for RUOK, the sausage sizzle will be at Ritchies IGA, Nambucca Plaza, on Sunday 10 September.

Matt is expected to arrive at 12:30pm.

By Mick BIRTLES