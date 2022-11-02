Mid North Coast Harley riders hit the road for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

THE MID North Coast Harley Owners Group (HOG) is organising a Dice Run fundraiser in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on Sunday, 13 November.

The ride is open to all makes and models of motorcycles departing from both North Coast V-twins Coffs Harbour at 9.30am, with registration from 8.30am, and from the Port Macquarie Donut at 9.30am, with registration from 9.00am.



The run for both groups will conclude at Macksville’s Star Hotel where the winners will be announced.

“We will also be running a raffle on the day thanks to some great businesses that have offered gift vouchers and other bike related prizes for the participants,” Debbie Hull-Moody, Treasurer/Road Captain, North Mid North Coast HOG Club told News Of The Area.

As the Director of the club, Dennis Pearce explained that fundraising is becoming harder every year for all charities with the Westpac Helicopter being one of the state’s most called upon services.

“It is an unavoidable statistic that approximately fifteen percent of the Helicopter’s missions are motorcycle related and that is why we don’t think twice about contributing toward this valuable community service,” said Dennis.

There are three Westpac Helicopter bases in NSW – Lismore, Tamworth and Newcastle – with four aircraft rotating between them covering an area from the Newcastle/Hunter region to South East Queensland.

“Jennifer Dowd, the Regional Partnership Officer from the Westpac Helicopter Service will be joining us at Macksville for a presentation of proceeds from the Dice Run,” Debbie said.

The Mid North Coast Harley Owners Group is a social riding group that supports various charities and fundraising organisations throughout the Mid North Coast.

For further information contact Justin Owens on 0402 978 618.

By Andrea FERRARI