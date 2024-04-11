More than 20 years of quilting and community support



A FIXTURE of the Anna Bay community for more than 20 years, the members of Jan’s Patchwork are on a mission to turn their hobby into key funds for vital local services.

The group has been meeting weekly to pour their creative energy into the creation of quilts, clothes and crafts that can then be used to support local charitable work.



“Every year we choose one local service and we donate quilts to their fundraising efforts,” said group coordinator Jan Hall.

“In the past we have supported Harbourside Haven, the Raymond Terrace Neighbourhood Centre and Hope Cottage.”

These organisations are just a few of the groups to which Jan and her creative collective have lended their craft.

But that is fitting for a group in which the members find more than a place to practise with needles and thread.

“(There are) many benefits of being in a group such as ours.

“It not only provides us with a wonderful group of friends who have similar interests, we’re also sharing ideas – we solve the problems of the world,” said Jan.

“It gives an opportunity to socialise, be creative and have a sanity day.

“It’s cheap therapy really!”

Jan’s own journey with the group began in 2004, when another Jann was running the show.

“We met in a shop in Anna Bay called ‘Nanny Possums’ until that store unfortunately closed.”

Since that time the group has met at the old Lutheran Church and Birubi Hall, and in the midst of those years Jan was asked to take over the role of coordinating the group.

It has been under her watch that since 2018 the group has found a home at Gateway Presbyterian Church, which has been able to offer plenty of space for the 20 or so ladies involved.

“We meet every Friday from nine to four,” says member Colleen Maloy, “and it really is a delight just to see the things that get created in that time.”

The group have also found opportunities to deepen their connections with one another and broaden the scope of their craft with an annual trip to Tocal Agricultural College.

“We go there for a three day workshop, tutorials and a whole lot of fun!” shared Jan.

This year marks a significant step for the group as they are preparing to host their first (hopefully annual) Quilt and Craft Show on 26 and 27 April.

“We’ve chosen to support the Yacaaba Centre this year, but we wanted to create something of a bigger opportunity than what we have done in the past,” said Colleen.

In addition to funds raised by the two day event, the group is promoting their ‘Hands for Yacaaba’ initiative, which will be an opportunity for local individuals and businesses to make a significant contribution to the local service provider.

With the huge effort that has already gone into preparing for the event, and still two weeks out, Jan’s Patchwork Group may find an increased interest in their weekly gathering, which is something that Jan herself would welcome.

By Lindsay HALL