Craft fair returns to Fingal Haven Village



THE Fingal Haven Craft Group will once again be holding their annual Fingal Haven Village Craft Fair on 20 April.



Following a three year hiatus imposed by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group relaunched the event last year and saw a wonderful response from the community.

The experience was a reminder of how much the work of the group means to its members, and to those within the community of Harbourside Haven whom they support.

Held in the recreation hall of Fingal Haven Village, the event will host a wide variety of craft stalls, cakes and baked goods, trash and treasure and homemade jewellery.

A raffle will also be held, with the promise of a number of great prizes from businesses in the Tomaree Peninsula.

All proceeds from the event will be put towards a project for the Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care residents of Shoal Bay.

By Lindsay HALL