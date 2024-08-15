Mumm’s on the Myall named finalists in statewide awards



TEA Gardens restaurant Mumm’s on the Myall has been honoured with three finalist listings in the Restaurant and Catering Association’s Awards for Excellence in 2024.

The iconic restaurant was shortlisted in the ‘Regional NSW Seafood Restaurant’, Regional NSW Breakfast Restaurant, and ‘Regional NSW Cafe Dining’ categories.



The local restaurant was listed for the first two categories in 2023, while the ‘Café Dining’ category is a welcome addition for the team in 2024.

Nathanial from Mumm’s said the recognition is an “acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication from the team over the last twelve months”.

“The ‘Regional’ grouping takes in all of NSW, excluding Sydney, and we are very proud of the achievement of being named in these three categories, covering the regional areas for the whole state,” he said.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the local community and their ongoing support.”

Winners will be announced at an awards night on 26 August at Doltone House Darling Island, Sydney.

“This is the first year we will actually get to attend the awards dinner,” Nathanial added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

