Myall Masters welcome three new Life Members



LOCAL swimming group Myall Masters have inaugurated Kerry Patterson, Linda Stubbs and John Estens with Life Membership, recognising clear examples of dedication to health, fitness, and friendship and service through the Club.

“As we enter our 20th year, it is fitting to inaugurate these three outstanding members who have given so much to the club,” announced President Leon Bobako at the presentation on Wednesday 27 March.

“Thanks to each of our new Life Members, who have shown commitment and support to Myall Masters through their participation in the various roles undertaken over ten years and more.

“Myall Masters Swimming Club would not function without members taking on roles in service of our members and community.”

Kerry Patterson, an inaugural member in 2004, received Club Member of the Year in 2021-2, and is now Social Director, committed to organising social events that are always successful.

John Estens has held executive roles including Club Treasurer for ten years.

He is the “go-to guy” to get things done in the club, was awarded Club Member of the Year in 2018-9, and, while not competitively swimming now, enjoys the club ethos of ‘fun and fitness’.

Linda Stubbs, who joined in 2006, is an active and competitive swimmer, competing in many Carnivals.

She has held executive positions including Vice-President and Secretary since 2012, was awarded Club Member of the Year in 2008-9 and 2011-2, and officiates as a marshal at Club Carnivals.

Each new Life Member received a plaque in honour of the occasion.

“It’s wonderful, I’ve been with them for 20 years,” Kerry told NOTA.

“It’s certainly lovely to be nominated and voted in.

“I’m very humbled, you just do things because that’s what you do to help.

“I am happy to help when they need it,” Kerry told NOTA.

Linda said the Masters club had become a great social outlet for her after her arrival on the Myall Coast.

“Myall Masters for me has been a bit of a lifestyle because I joined the same year I immigrated to Australia and arrived in Tea Gardens.

“I had no family nor friends here, but was invited by two women to come try,” Linda said.

“I love Masters and everything it embodies, and have met a lot of friends, not only in our town, but other Masters clubs at carnivals, seeing the same people who have the same outlook of fitness, fun and friendship.”

John said he felt “humble and grateful” for the recognition of his service to the club.

“The quality of the members makes you look good, we are part of a team.

“Myall Masters is a great sporting body in town, I enjoy being a member, helping out, and doing what I can.”

Previously awarded Life Members include Leon and Rhonda Bobako.

Leon also recognised the five Masters members who worked this last season as lifeguards at Tea Gardens Pool.

Appreciation was also given to The Y for their professionalism, commitment and hospitality to the Masters Club and the Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens community in general.

