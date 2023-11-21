Myall U3A Photography Group Photo of the Month Myall Coast Myall Coast - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 21, 2023 Can you see the man in the tree? EACH month the Myall U3A Photography Group selects one photograph taken by a member to be printed in News Of The Area. This month’s photo topic was ‘Tree Knots’ and the selected photo was taken by photographer Sue Donohue during a recent visit to Dorrigo National Park. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au “During a three day stay in Dorrigo, I discovered the many wonderful waterfalls, trees and wildlife that the National Park had to offer. “A truly beautiful and magical place. “Thinking ahead to the November topic (Tree Knots), I was able to photograph many tree knots and burls but this gigantic tree burl was just amazing,” Sue said. A burl is defined as a rounded outgrowth on a tree that is usually woody and deformed. “This burl for all the world looks like a man’s face,” Sue said. Can you see him? For information about the Myall U3A Photography Group, please email the Group’s Convenor Paul at mulvaney@bigpond.com.