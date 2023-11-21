Myall U3A Photography Group Photo of the Month

EACH month the Myall U3A Photography Group selects one photograph taken by a member to be printed in News Of The Area.

This month’s photo topic was ‘Tree Knots’ and the selected photo was taken by photographer Sue Donohue during a recent visit to Dorrigo National Park.



“During a three day stay in Dorrigo, I discovered the many wonderful waterfalls, trees and wildlife that the National Park had to offer.

“A truly beautiful and magical place.

“Thinking ahead to the November topic (Tree Knots), I was able to photograph many tree knots and burls but this gigantic tree burl was just amazing,” Sue said.

A burl is defined as a rounded outgrowth on a tree that is usually woody and deformed.

“This burl for all the world looks like a man’s face,” Sue said.

Can you see him?

For information about the Myall U3A Photography Group, please email the Group’s Convenor Paul at mulvaney@bigpond.com.