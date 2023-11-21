Simon Ekins joins NOTA reporting team

NEWS Of The Area is excited to announce the addition of Simon Ekins to the editorial team.



An Engineering Consultant, Simon has an extensive military background, originally joining the UK’s RAF in 1984.

After completing 23 years service, Simon emigrated to Nelson Bay with his wife Karen and two kids in 2008 and worked in several roles as a contractor to Defence at RAAF Williamtown.

During his service, Simon wrote for publications both in the UK and for the RAAF.

Simon is a passionate community member with a long history of volunteer involvement, including as Run Director of Fingal Bay parkrun when it launched in 2013.

“I still enjoy writing, and am excited to join the team at News Of The Area,” Simon said.

To get in touch, email simon@newsofthearea.com.au.