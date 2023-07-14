NAIDOC Week Celebrations at Stuarts Point

THE chilling wind was no deterrent for a strong and lively gathering at the Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve, Gumbaynggirr-Ngambaa Country, on Sunday 9 July, where dozens of locals and visitors converged to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

With this year’s theme, ‘For Our Elders’, the emphasis is on the importance of the roles Elders play in passing down traditions and culture to the children, future generations, and the wider community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

NAIDOC – National Aborigines’ and Islanders’ Day Observance Committee – dates back to the 1920s and the fight for better living conditions and rights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

That fight continued into the 1930s, with the boycotting of Australia Day and the establishment of ‘The Day of Mourning’, then in 1955 the event expanded to an annual week-long celebration in July.

One prominent Elder in attendance, Aunty Sandra Donovan, was keen to yarn about history and connection to country.

“I was born in Macksville, but now live on Russell Island in Queensland, where I am hoping to finish writing the story of my travels and history, but it’s an honour to be home today as part of culture,” she said.

As Aunty Sandra watched the numerous kids at play, she went on to mention her time as a barefoot running athlete, a dancer in the Northern Territory and the enduring influence of Santa Teresa, an Eastern Arrernte community 85 kilometres southeast of Alice Springs on Arrernte country, established by a Catholic Mission in the 1950s.

Santa Teresa citizens identify as Indigenous Catholics.

NAIDOC Week is a time when our Indigenous communities strengthen cultural inclusivity, promote indigenous education, and enhance wellbeing as well as connection to country.

On Sunday there were many activities and displays, including face painting, art works, weaving, netball and a sumptuous cook-up.

By Jen HETHERINGTON