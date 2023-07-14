First outing for Nambucca’s campaign for ‘yes’

NAMBUCCA Valley’s campaign for ‘yes’ at the referendum got underway in Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads, last Saturday with a strong turnout of people from across the region ready to get active.

The Nambucca Valley for Yes group is eager to inform the community about what the Voice to Parliament is all about, listen respectfully to all perspectives and to have as many conversations as possible with locals.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Those attending were excited to play a part in this positive movement taking place on Gumbaynggirr land.

Co-conveyor of the group, Dinah Eadie, said she was thrilled with the turnout of people and the positive energy within the group.

Ms Eadie started the group less than 2 weeks ago, following the lead of others along the Coffs Coast.

“I feel humbled to accept the gracious invitation extended to me, and to all of us, in the Uluṟu Statement from the Heart,” she said.

“It’s such a modest request – simply to be listened to when policies and laws are made that affect the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. We all like to be listened to.

“It is absolutely certain that outcomes are better when people are consulted about what affects them,” said Ms Eadie.

“The Voice will enable better consultation with our Indigenous people, and will improve their lives. Voting Yes is the first step we can take towards this.”

Group volunteers will be out and about across the valley as much as possible in coming months.