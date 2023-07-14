Charlie Mgee from Formidable Vegetable, set to rock the Bello Northbank Community Garden

UKULELE-strumming ecological educator-entertainer, Charlie Mgee, lead in the band, Formidable Vegetable, is coming to Bellingen’s Northbank Community Garden (NCG) on Sunday 16 July.

“It’s our first gig in about three years and we’re excited,” Alison Heeley, Northbank Community Garden president, told News Of The Area.



“I am so thrilled to have my favourite band play at the garden.

“And this event is a fantastic opportunity to welcome the community back into our beautiful community garden, to reconnect with it and each other,” she said.

“We are looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces for a boogie.”

The band’s mission is to inspire local action about global issues, to inspire folks from age 5 to 95 to grow their own food, restore their own ecosystems and live a better life with do-able funky, home-scale solutions to the many problems of the world.

“Charlie Mgee will be taking the stage for a family-friendly, Sunday afternoon gig from 1pm until 4pm inspiring us all to work together for positive climate action,” said Alison.

The Northbank Community Garden is a picturesque location and provides a tranquil environment for musical performances.

There’s a natural spot for the stage, overlooking a lawn that lends itself to a picnic spot for spectators.

“Bring along a picnic, blankets, or cushions to create a cozy and relaxed environment,” said Alison.

“There will also be Salvatore’s delicious pizza to purchase, and a coffee van for those needing a Sunday afternoon boost,” she said.

NCG’s committee hopes this gig sets a seed for more social events.

“We are hoping to have many more events at the garden and be able to use the wonderful stage more often,” said Alison.

“We are currently doing a strategic planning process where we are engaging with community as to what they enjoy about the garden, and what they would like to see/how they would like to use it into the future.

“These consultations will help form a 10-year master plan for the development of the garden for the community.”

The garden is at 100 North Bank Road, Bellingen.

See Northbank Community Garden Facebook page.

For more information phone Northbank Community Garden president Alison Heeley on 0418 523 210.

By Andrea FERRARI