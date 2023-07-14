Tractor driving and propagation added to TAFE horticulture course

TAFE NSW has developed its Certificate III course in production horticulture to provide additional skills for anyone wishing to learn how to grow and manage horticultural crops.

A tractor-driving unit has been included in the course curriculum, along with learning basic propagation methods.

“The inclusion of the tractor-driving unit will allow students to gain skill and confidence in the operation of machinery, including tractors which are commonly used across many farms,” said Jacqui Johnson, TAFE NSDW head teacher, agriculture, conservation, ecosystem management and horticulture.

“This will better equip our students in the safe use of farm equipment they may encounter in a typical workplace,” she said.

“The addition of a propagation unit will enable our students to be able to reliably cultivate their own seedlings and grow from cuttings to use in either their own farm production or to prepare them to work in a farm-based production nursery operation,” she said.

“We currently have fee-free and traineeship places available in our Certificate III production horticulture course at TAFE NSW CHEC campus for semester 2, starting 20 July.

Safe work practices, horticultural planting, cropping, biosecurity, chemical use, irrigation and drainage, hydroponics, organic farming, machinery operations, soils, maintenance and pest control are some of the subjects.

Learning is campus and/or work based and is assessed through practical and written exercises.

Because of the nature of the industry, physical fitness is recommended.

For more information see www.tafensw.edu.au/course-areas/horticulture/courses/certificate-iii-in-production-horticulture–AHC30620-01/

By Andrea FERRARI