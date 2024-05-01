Nambucca Strikers on top of the league



THE Nambucca Strikers secured their third consecutive victory over the weekend, clinching a 2-0 win against Northern Storm and propelling themselves to the summit of the Women’s 2nd Division South league table.

The Storm came out of the blocks quickly and tried to crack the well drilled and disciplined Strikers defence, however attack after attack was thwarted with Liz Smith, Taylor Whaley and Holly Bennett.

As the half progressed the Strikers started to control midfield and stretch the visitors across the park.

The Strikers opened the scoring in the 16th minute when the pace of Wulaaren Walker left the visitors’ defence in her wake to score a well taken goal.

Prolific finisher Sarah Mander sealed the deal for the Strikers with a goal just before halftime.

“In the dying minutes of the first half the Strikers won a corner,” Strikers coach Rhys Jones said.

“A great training pitch move saw a perfectly weighted ball to an advancing Sarah Mander who smashed an unstoppable header into the net.”

It was a disciplined second half performance from the Strikers who weathered the storm and shut-up-shop in the second half.

“Just as in the first half, the visitors pushed very hard in the first five minutes of the second half,” Jones said.

“Again the defence stood tall with Cheree Chapman cleaning up every loose ball and with the team playing everything through midfield and to players’ feet, the Nambucca girls controlled the game right up to the end.

“We still hold the top spot with three wins from three games, you can’t complain.”

By David WIGLEY