Nambucca Under 12s secure top spot in North Coast Football Division Two



THE Nambucca Under 12s Girls defeated the Urunga Raiders 6-0 to go top of the North Coast Football Under 12 Girls 2nd Division.

“Round 3 saw the Nambucca Strikers make the short journey up the road to take on the Urunga Raiders,” said Nambucca Strikers president Ricky Welsh.

“With school holidays depleting both teams it was the Strikers with a slight advantage.

“Nevertheless the Strikers got stuck in and from the first whistle went to work creating plenty of chances and dominating field position.

“The excellent passing and ball movement from Strikers players had Urunga’s defence stretched, which led to the Strikers slotting home six goals.”

On the score sheet were Emily Coxon, Piper Daley, Sky Parker, Mia Chapman, Sophia Welsh, and after saving a goal in the first half, Elle Donohoe.

Welsh also praised the defensive effort of the Strikers’ back line.

“Naikya Taylor-Duffus, Autumn Williams, Krissa Smith and another first year player in Hayley Briscoe made some crunching tackles and halted any attempts that Urunga had of getting into the game.

“Credit to Urunga the girls kept trying and never gave up until the final whistle,” Welsh said.

Next up for the Strikers is another road trip to take on the Bishop Druitt Barracuda’s to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

By David WIGLEY