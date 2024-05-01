Swimming North Coast members take on Australia’s best



SWIMMING North Coast members have taken on Australia’s finest at the Australian Open Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.

Swimming North Coast had ten competitors from eight clubs across the North Coast area competing.

The standout swimmers at the Championships were Sophie Mayes from Alstonville, and two Multi Class swimmers: Ethan Blockey from Macksville and Morgan Jean from Wauchope.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles described the importance of the event.

“These Championships were held at the iconic centre beside the Broadwater at Southport on the Gold Coast,” she said.

“Swimmers were from all over Australia and some overseas competitors, ready to strut their stuff and a hit out before the all-important trials in June at Brisbane for the Olympic Games.

“For years the trials were held in conjunction with the Championships, but were held too far out from the actual games.

“So now we have a trial for the games as well as an Open Championships.”

Ethan Blockey placed 5th in the 100m backstroke, 6th in the 100m freestyle, 8th in the 50m butterfly, 9th in the 200m medley and 100m breaststroke, 12th in the 100m butterfly, and 1st in the B final of the 100m and 50m freestyle.

By Aiden BURGESS