Nambucca Strikers’ Adam Gill shines in goal despite tough loss to Orara Valley

THE Nambucca Strikers went down 4-1 to the Orara Valley Dingoes last Saturday at Coronation Park in the Men’s 2nd Division South.

With two road trips away already this season, the Strikers Men were eager to put their best foot forward when they welcomed Orara Valley to Coronation Park in round four of North Coast Football.

“As the match got underway it was a tense battle in the early stages with some high quality ball movement and equally impressive defensive play with neither team giving an inch,” Strikers Coach Ricky Welsh said.

“As half time approached the Strikers started to fatigue and Orara started to stamp their dominance on the game and with a couple of loose tackles in the box, we gifted Orara two chances from the penalty spot.”

Keeper Adam Gill had other ideas however, saving both chances and pulling off some more remarkable saves throughout the match.

As Orara mounted more pressure on the Strikers’ goal they were rewarded with a goal just before halftime.

“Going into the break only 1-0 down, we knew we were well and truly in the battle,” Welsh said.

Despite scoring in the second half, the Strikers conceded three goals.

“The second half saw the game start to open up and Orara slotted an early goal to go 2-0 up.

“Not to be overhauled by the early goal, the Strikers settled and got back into their groove and hit back with Brody Faulds finishing off a smooth passing play and nailed a shot in the bottom corner to make it 2-1 to Orara.

“The goal to the Strikers saw Orara lift and ultimately power over the Strikers in the later stages of the game, netting another two goals to take the victory 4-1.”

Welsh reflected on the game, drawing positives from the experience.

“It was a score line that didn’t represent how close the game was, with the young Strikers really taking it to a much more experienced and physical team in Orara.

“Positives for the Strikers were the senior debuts of a couple of under 16 players, with Zanda Worth and Aiden Honeybrook having strong games, taking it right up to a much more physical opponent.

“Alfie Walsh, playing in his first game for the Strikers up front, created havoc for the Orara defenders.

“Next weekend it’s the Strikers turn to do battle with Woolgoolga at 1pm in Woolgoolga,” Welsh said.

By David WIGLEY