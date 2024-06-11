Nelson Bay pedestrian bridge makes way for accessible seating



WHILE the majority of the Nelson Bay pedestrian overpass on Victoria Parade was removed months ago, the final steps are now underway to remove the remaining structure.

The Public Domain Plan for Nelson Bay adopted by Port Stephens Council in 2019 always included the removal of the overpass, which had somewhat lost its purpose after the installation of the pedestrian traffic lights on Victoria Parade.



The bridge was originally removed to be inspected by engineers and was found to be unsuitable for reinstallation.

John Maretich, Asset Section Manager at Port Stephens Council told News Of The Area, “The final removal is being undertaken by Council in collaboration with Nelson Towers Owners Corporation.

”The works involve the removal of the remaining concrete supporting structure of the Victoria Parade pedestrian bridge.

“The primary work zone is located on the first level forecourt of the Nelson Towers complex.

“Works are expected to be complete by August 2024, depending on weather conditions,” he said.

The removal of the bridge has not been universally welcomed, with some retailers claiming the removal of the bridge has caused a decrease in foot traffic.

By Marian SAMPSON