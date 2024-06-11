Port Stephens students shine in PBL Awards



THE Positive Behavior for Learning (PBL) Program continues to uphold strong community values and instil them in future generations.

Raymond Terrace Public School Principal Salena Langholz told News Of The Area, “Raymond Terrace Public School are proud members of Raymond Terrace Community PBL.



“We look for opportunities to recognise young people from all our public schools who show and uphold the community values of safety, trust and honesty, acting responsibly and showing respect for success.

“Our young people do wonderful things across our community and it is fantastic we can recognise them at awards like this.

“They help make our community stronger,” said Principal Langholz.

This week’s nominees

Belle of Irrawang Public School was nominated for showing care, compassion, empathy and respect for a neighbour in need.

She has been described as “a shining light” for all of the support she provided.

Raymond Terrace Public School student Aisea was nominated for shining at school and in the community.

Aisea showed outstanding respect to competitors, peers and the environment throughout the Zone Cross Country Carnival.

Zara from Grahamstown Public School was nominated for actively including other students in playtime activities when she sees they aren’t having a great day.

Zara has been seen inviting others to be a part of her friendship group to cheer them up.

Irrawang High School’s Nash was nominated for representing his school with pride in the recent Under 15s Hunter AFL competition.

Hunter River High’s Lilly was nominated for being a responsible student; taking care of the environment by taking the time to pick up rubbish at the school athletics carnival.

Salt Ash Public School student Kayla was nominated for displaying Community PBL values at Starstruck rehearsals.

Kayla was responsible, respectful, and helped support other students without being asked.

Medowie Public School student Peter was recognised by a local business for always having exceptional manners and caring for his younger siblings.

Isabelle from Seaham Public School was recognised for always following Seaham PBL values.

Recently she worked hard behind the scenes to prepare for the school disco and Mother’s Day stall.

Isabelle always supports the school’s P&C and helps whenever she can.

Saige from Karuah Public School was nominated for consistently demonstrating the Community PBL values of respect and success.

Saige is a caring, kind, well-mannered and friendly student.

She applies herself to every aspect of school and is a fantastic asset to the community.

By Marian SAMPSON