Nelson Bay split-level duplex with water views

ADDRESS: 2/12 Bayview Street Nelson Bay

CATEGORY: 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, double garage.

PRICE: $780,000

DISCOVER the epitome of coastal living in this duplex at sunny Nelson Bay.

Offering a blend of style, comfort, and picturesque water views, this property is a true gem.

Nestled in a highly desirable street, and boasting a flexible and versatile floor plan with living areas on 2 floors, giving options for entertaining, living, work and study.

High, raked ceilings add a touch of sophistication and create a spacious and inviting atmosphere in both the formal living area and main bedroom. The double garage gives both convenience and privacy, with internal access to the home.

Unwind and relax on the covered balcony and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you, or barbecue in the downstairs alfresco area while the kids play in the fenced yard.

With its unbeatable features, water views, northerly aspect, and a premiere location, this property is a rare offering. Phone Nelson Bay Real Estate to arrange a viewing, inspections are by appointment only.

At a glance, this property offers:

* 3 bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The main bedroom has both water views and a cathedral ceiling;

* Full bathroom on the 1st floor, plus a second separate toilet on the lower floor.

* Family room, dining, kitchen and laundry on the lower floor, open out onto the fenced yard.

* Upstairs the formal lounge has plenty of room to also accommodate a home office, or formal dining area. This area leads out to the covered balcony and enjoys a terrific view. This area also has plumbing available that would enable the installation of a kitchenette or wet bar.

* Recently freshened up with full internal paint, LED downlights, new carpet and floating flooring.