Valla and Macksville VET students take out training titles



VOCATIONAL students Kesalini Tongia from Macksville and Evie-Mae Quennell from Valla Beach have won top titles at this year’s North Coast and Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards.

The two girls are amongst the region’s most outstanding people and organisations working and learning in the vocational education and training (VET) sector.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Named the region’s Vocational Student of the Year, Kesalini’s training is in the housing sector, completing on-the-job training for a Cert 4 in Housing.

“I did the housing cadetship with the Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) through Mission Australia Coffs Harbour,” Kesalini told News Of The Area.

“I am super grateful and appreciative for the opportunity I’ve had to be nominated; I feel it’s a great way to celebrate all the amazing trainees around NSW.”

For anyone considering a career in the vocational sector, Kesalini said, “Go for it.

“It’s an amazing industry that is very rewarding and full of amazing opportunities.”

Evie-Mae has completed a Certificate 2 in Aeroskills at TAFE alongside her school-based traineeship at the Bell Helicopters service centre in Coffs Harbour.

“I’m in high school at Bellingen and attend block TAFE training at Aviskills,” Evie-Mae told NOTA.

“I do on-the-job training at Bell Helicopters, shadowing an avionics engineer.”

Being named School-based Apprentice Trainee of the Year means a lot to Evie-Mae.

“[It gives me] the opportunity to be an ambassador for other women hoping to start a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” she said.

“I can use this accomplishment as encouragement to further my career – something I’m so excited to see through.”

Talking about training in a vocational job, she said, “It’s a very rewarding experience that sets you up for a valuable career in the long term.

“It immerses you in the workplace environment and gives you applicable skills.

“The vocational industry has also helped me grow into a capable young adult and further my potential career.

“I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had through my traineeship and all the people that helped to make it happen – my family, careers advisor and my employer,” she said.

Training Services NSW presented the awards in Byron Bay in June.

The awards demonstrate the importance of providing real skills for real careers.

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said, “We know many jobs created in the next decade will require vocational qualifications.

“These awards celebrate the young workers, trainers and businesses working to ensure we meet this challenge.”

By Andrea FERRARI