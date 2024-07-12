Candidates organise expo to discuss sustainability in the Nambucca Valley



AN expo with a sustainability focus will be held at the Eungai Creek Memorial Hall on Sunday.

The ‘Building Sustainability for the Future Expo’ has been organised by Dr Ljubov Simson and agronomist Marc Percival, locals running as independent candidates in the September council election.



The day promises to be an opportunity for like-minded individuals to share their ideas for the future of the Valley, and will feature a panel discussion, stalls and a presentation by Maxine Rowley from Coffs Harbour’s Sandy Beach Action Group (SANDBAG).

“We’re hoping to define what sustainability means for our valley,” organiser Ljubov Simson told NOTA.

“It’s also an opportunity for Marc and me to connect with the community we hope to represent and to find out what is important to Nambucca Valley residents in terms of the future of the Valley,” she said.

“The way I see it, the Nambucca River is the life of this valley and everything we do impacts on the river.

“It’s about how we as stewards of the region can plan for a sustainable future.”

According to Ms Simson the expo will host stalls featuring local products and lunch will be available for purchase with a focus on sourcing all ingredients locally.

A primary producer herself, Ms Simson knows the challenges faced by local farmers trying to get their products out into the modern-day world where most markets are under the control of large corporations.

Guests to the event include Caz Heise, who ran as an independent candidate for Cowper in the 2022 Federal Election, as well as local regenerative farmers and traditional practice farmers who will take part in a panel conversation followed by questions from the public between 11.30am and 12pm.

“Marc and I hope we can come together with the community to figure out the best way forward for the Valley’s development, farming and business practices,” Ms Simson said.

The expo run from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, 14 July 2024 at the Eungai Creek Memorial Hall.

By Ned COWIE