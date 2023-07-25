Music festival – three days at Wingham

WINGHAM once again welcomes music lovers for three days of performances from October 13 to 15.

Organisers have this year been forced to cap audience numbers at 2,500 a day.

The Wingham Showground location offers onsite camping as the optimum choice for those with caravans and motorhomes.

A stellar lineup of festival favourites features for 2023.

Performing under the big top are Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, Ray Beadle Stax of Blues, Frank Sultana, Little Quirks, Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight performing the songs from Paul Simons’ Graceland, Felicity Urquhardt and Josh Cunningham, Hussy Hicks, Round Mountain Girls, Roshani,

Mitch King, Burger Joint, Grace and Hugh, Minor Gold (Tracey McNeill + Dan Parsons) The Weeping Willows, Lady Lyon, and many more.

Festival Coordinator, Donna Ballard, says this year will be the biggest yet.

“We are very excited to secure such incredible artists for the 2023 Wingham Music Festival,” she said.

“Visitors from across Australia now return to Wingham every year to hear great music and 2023 will be one of the biggest years yet.

“Motels and showground sites are booking up, so we are now encouraging people to book in Taree and further afield where we can arrange shuttle buses for transport.”

Three-day tickets are the most popular and with the overwhelming response this year sales are capped at 2500 per day to ensure the event nurtures a boutique style.

Artistic director Jill Watkins said the main performances would be complemented by ‘pop-up’ acts.

“This year Circartus students of various ages will delight audiences with a variety of ‘pop up’ and roving acts scattered throughout the festival.

“In ‘pop-up’ moments in between the main bands on the centre stage, stilters, magicians, and theatre artists will perform and delight across the festival site for the entire weekend,” she said.

Tickets and playing times are available here at https://akoostik.com.au/