New life for Bulahdelah nursing home



THE community of Bulahdelah is celebrating after an announcement that Stroud Community Lodge will purchase and operate Cedar Wharf Lodge Nursing Home.

Anglican Care shut down the Cedar Wharf facility in May 2022 after taking over management of the nursing home in 2017.



At the time of closure, Cedar Wharf was home to 35 elderly residents who were forced to relocate.

Last week, Stroud Community Lodge announced the purchase of the Bulahdelah facility and plans to reopen it.

“The Board is very pleased to announce the purchase of the Cedar Wharf Lodge Nursing Home in Bulahdelah!” the Stroud-based nursing home group posted to social media.

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to extend quality care to the ageing members of our rural communities.

“We will keep everyone updated in its progress as we work to reopen the Cedar Wharf Lodge.”

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie celebrated the move, describing it as the “the right step forward to rebuild aged care and health services in Bulahdelah and the district”.

“Today’s news not only means reopening the Bulahdelah facility, but potentially reshaping the rooms to provide additional individual accommodation for more residents.

“I attended the announcement and was buoyed by the positivity of the community representatives in attendance.

“Congratulations again to everyone in the community who has fought to keep Cedar Wharf Lodge operating now and into the future.”