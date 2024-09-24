Exhibition showcase at Nelson Bay Artisan Collective



LOCAL artist Evie Homewood is the featured artist this month at Nelson Bay Marina’s Artisan Collective.

Born in Sydney in 1971, her career began as a graphic designer for the Newcastle Herald and The Age.

Evie later moved to London, where she had a successful career as the Senior Associate Art Director for Time Magazine, European Edition, winning the Warner Henry R Luce for Best Magazine Cover in 2005.

Desiring (literally) a sea change away from the daily news cycle, Evie returned to the oceans of her youth and has worked as a mariner ever since.

Her interdisciplinary practice of ‘en plein air’ landscapes, surface concrete, and steel sculptures comes from a strong drawing background.

Life on the ocean and its social, physical and political borders inspire her art practice.

She uses heavy duty tools, such as grinders, sanders and the like to make drawings on black painted boards and her sculptures are made of concrete and timber.

“In my plein-air drawing practice, I track time, tide, wind, swell and place,” explained Evie, “mapping the ephemerality of the marine landscape, its magnitude and fragility.

“This process is central to how I experience the sea as a mariner and track my own stability through the drawn space. “I allow the natural elements of these spaces to influence my work, including my own body.

“This process captures our body’s implicit connection with the sea’s political, emotional and environmental influence.”

Evie is giving an artist talk at the Artisan Collective, Nelson Bay Marina this Saturday 28 September at 2pm.

All are welcome to attend, visit http://artisancollectiveps.com.au for more information.

By Simon EKINS