Grand Final glory for Raymond Terrace Roosters Under 14 colts



RAYMOND Terrace Roosters rugby league coach Michael Smith has a sharp eye for talent.

He unearthed some exciting prospects this season in his Under 14 Roosters squad that won the 2024 Hunter Junior League Division Four premiership.

The Roosters recently toppled Cessnock Goannas Gold 16-10 in an absorbing Grand Final tussle at St John Oval to cap a bumper season.

Smith’s talented youngsters turned in strong performances to capture both the minor title and premiership trophies in another fruitful campaign for the Raymond Terrace club.

Promising hooker Jobe Hull stole the show with a best on ground display in the Grand Final – scoring two of the Roosters’ three tries, booting two conversions and creating havoc with his darting runs from dummy half to launch many an attacking raid.

The dynamic number nine was ably supported by bustling forwards Bodhi Austin, Zac Zucca, Blake Bednar-Reay, Hayden Smith, Logan Power and Jeremy Dixon, clever halves Frank Lantry-Sinclair and Sonny Evans, fullback Jaxon Doring and elusive backs Latrelle Robinson, Jack Laycock-Withers, Kobi Ferguson plus capable centres Brady Hurrell and Lusk Towers, half back James Ross and Mason Eccles.

Sharing a close bond, the budding Roosters won nine of their twelve matches during the regular season to claim the minor premiership with 20 competition points – edging out second ranked Morpeth Bulls (18 points), third placed Kurri Kurri Bulldogs (17 points) and the Goannas (16 points).

Emerging second rower Bednar-Reay nabbed three tries and Hull a fourth in the Roosters’ 18-16 victory over Morpeth in the major semi final before the Goannas stunned the Bulls with a 32-10 upset in the preliminary final.

A season turning point for the Roosters was the 16-10 loss to Cessnock just a month before the finals at Mount View Park.

The Raymond Terrace colts hit their straps in a five match winning streak that culminated with a well deserved championship trophy.

There was more joy for the Roosters with the club also capturing the Under 15 Division One title – stopping the previously unbeaten Valentine-Eleebana with a rousing 24-16 Grand Final triumph.

By Chris KARAS