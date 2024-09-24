Record Port Stephens entries for Australian Open Pickleball Championships



PORT Stephens Pickleball Club continue to prosper on the competitive North Coast playing circuit.

The fledgling organisation will set a club record next month when ten of their members compete in the prestigious Australian Open Pickleball Championships on the Gold Coast.

Accomplished Port Stephens pickleballers Tony Mayers, John McDonald, John Grace, Leigh Phillips, Paul Hopper, Trudie Paton, Kim Fletcher, Louise Gardiner, Eva Qiang Xu and Debbie Black will test their skills against the finest male and female exponents from the Pacific region.

This year’s Championships will be staged at the iconic venue of KDV Sports in Carrara from October 2-7 and features the largest gathering of pickleball players in the southern hemisphere.

An incredible tally of 1220 participants will compete in singles, doubles, mixed doubles and specialty formats.

The national tournament is a key event on the Pickleball calendar as it brings together players of all ages and skills and offers inclusive opportunities for able-bodied and players with disabilities, to compete alongside some of the best home-spun and international talent.

Port Stephens has a strong contingent bound for the Gold Coast.

They have prepared for the national titles with impressive performances during the Festival of Pickleball in Queensland and tournaments on the Northern Rivers and Barrington Coast.

Experienced doubles combination of Mayers and Grace finished fifth at the coveted tournament in Yeppoon with Fingal Bay native Tony later teaming up with Gold Coast’s Mike Brodie to claim bronze in the 60 years plus division at the Northern Rivers event in Ballina.

Tony’s talented wife Cheryl Mayers shone in her own right – combining with the skilful Grace to clinch silver in the Mixed Doubles.

Port Stephens official Cheryl Sanderson also tasted success at the Barrington Coast Challenge when she joined forces with Kim Smith and Dennis Reeves (Hallidays Point) and Deb Wilson (Wauchope) to win the Teams category.

Other tournaments scheduled include events at Port Macquarie (October 18-20) and the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles at Taree (November 16-17).

Port Stephens Pickleball Club is based at Tomaree Sports Complex (20 Aquatic Close) and meets regularly for morning and evening sessions.

They play Monday, Thursday and Friday mornings plus Sunday afternoons at the Nelson Bay Netball Courts as well as Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons at Tomaree High School badminton courts.

Port Stephens Pickleball Club has six certified coaches and conducts Skills and Drills sessions for prospective players on Friday mornings at the netball courts between 8.30am and 10.30am.

For further details check the Port Stephens Pickleball Club Facebook page or website www.portstephenspickleball.com.au.

By Chris KARAS