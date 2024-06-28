New probationary officers join Coffs/Clarence Police District



FOUR new probationary constables started duties in Coffs/Clarence Police District on Monday June 24 after a formal ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy last week.

The new recruits locally are Probationary Constables Phillips, Townsend, Barrington and Andrews.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I know the new probationers are excited to be here and learn about being a police officer in our local communities,” said Superintendent Joanne Schults APM, Commander, Coffs/Clarence Police District.

“For Coffs/Clarence Police District the additional numbers are welcome and as Commander I look forward to seeing them develop into their roles as general duties officers and progress throughout their careers.

“Our new police are both locals and new to the area, which shows that it is possible to be a cop in your home town or to relocate and work in fantastic locations such as Coffs/Clarence.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the new police officers to the Coffs Coast.

“I’m extremely pleased these new recruits will be making themselves home right here on the Coffs Coast,” Mr Singh said.

“They join an outstanding team at Coffs/Clarence Police District and I wish them every success in their new careers.

“Their commitment to fostering a safe and thriving environment is invaluable, and we want each and every officer to know their efforts are deeply appreciated.

“These probationary constables are helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class NSW Police Force.”

The recruits will complete twelve months’ on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.

By Andrea FERRARI