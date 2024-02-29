New rules to protect the Blue Groper in NSW



NEW rules mean it is now prohibited to fish a Blue Groper by any method in New South Wales, except Aboriginal cultural fishing.

Blue Gropers were made the state fish of New South Wales in 1998 and can be found in shallow coastal waters.



The Blue Groper has been protected from spearfishing since 1969 and commercial fishing since 1980.

The new changes will protect it from other forms of fishing including line fishing.

These changes will initially be implemented for a twelve-month trial period, during which time the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) will consult with stakeholders and the broader community on longer term changes to Blue Groper fishing rules.

Given the cultural significance of the species to many Aboriginal people the new changes will not apply to Aboriginal cultural fishing.

These changes follow recent spearfishing incidents involving Blue Gropers in Sydney and Jervis Bay.

“We have heard the community’s concerns, and these new rules will make it clear to all water users that these fish should be admired but not targeted,” Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said last Wednesday.

“With their bright blue colour, alongside their placid and curious nature, there is little wonder why these beautiful big fish are so well loved by our coastal communities.

“While most fishers complied with the previous rules for targeting Blue Groper, prohibiting line fishing will improve compliance by creating the same rules for all recreational fishers and enhance the protection of this iconic fish.”

Under the new rules, a person found taking Blue Groper in NSW by any method may face a $500 penalty infringement notice and/or a maximum court-imposed fines of $22,000 or imprisonment for six months (or both) for a first offence.

For a second or subsequent offence a perpetrator may receive a $44,000 fine or imprisonment for twelve months (or both).

To support the changes, DPI Fisheries will undertake education activities, including social media reminders, to increase awareness of responsible fishing practices.

Having campaigned for increased protection of the species since January, Opposition leader Mark Speakman said while welcome, the newly announced measures are “incomplete”.

“Banning line fishing will do nothing to stop the main problem – spearfishers illegally targeting gropers and being slapped with pathetic fines.

“While the Government has announced increased maximum penalties, it has failed to explain why it has not reviewed the inadequate $800 fine imposed on the illegal spearfisher who killed Gus the Groper in Cronulla, to explain what education activities it will carry out, or to commit to improved signage especially around known spearfishing spots.”

Shadow Minister for Environment Kellie Sloane said there have been numerous blue gropers killed across the NSW coastline in the past few months.

“While most fishers do the right thing, there needs to be better measures in place to protect these wonderful animals,” said Ms Sloane.

“The Minns Labor Government needs to explain what its proposed education campaign will involve and ensure improved signage so people are properly informed about these iconic fish and the new protections they enjoy.”

Not all anglers are pleased with the new measures either.

Tyndale fisherman Mathew Dyer says the ban on blue groper fishing lacks clear justification, urging the restriction be reconsidered.

Mathew, who has launched a change.org petition challenging the ban, argues that blue groper fish stocks are considered stable by marine biologists and fears this ban could set a precedent for future arbitrary restrictions.

“Despite evidence suggesting that groper fish stocks are in healthy numbers, this ban has been imposed without clear justification,” he said.

“This is not just about a single species – it’s about our rights as anglers and citizens.

“If we let this happen without opposition, it could set a precedent for future bans that may not be based on sound scientific data or fair practices.

“Blue gropers are not currently listed as an endangered species and their population is considered stable by marine biologists.

“Yet, the ban has been implemented under the guise of conservation efforts.

“We respect and support genuine measures to protect our marine life but believe in fair and transparent decision-making processes.”

The petition calls on relevant authorities to provide “concrete evidence” supporting the ban’s necessity.

NOTA fishing columnist John ‘Stinker’ Clarke said the Government’s move to protect the “iconic” species made sense, but suggested implementing size-limit related regulations instead of a complete ban.

“I can understand rock fishers who catch groper being annoyed by the ruling as the stocks of the fish are healthy.

“If the main aim is to protect the Blue Groper then maybe we could consider an upper size limit to be

determined in much the same way that any dusky flathead over 70cm must be released.

“The law would then protect the big blues and permit recreational fishers a bag limit of two groper, which is the

current allowable catch.”